Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Has $3.67 Million Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock traded up $4.16 on Monday, reaching $249.81. 4,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,299. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.99. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $178.73 and a 52 week high of $275.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 10.49%. On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 15.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 20.36%.

CSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.86.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

