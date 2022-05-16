Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Has $139.63 Million Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,297,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 120,400 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide makes up 3.5% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.00% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $139,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHRW. Bank of America raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.91.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $3,086,781.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $412,732.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,609. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.62. The company had a trading volume of 30,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,138. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.65 and a 200-day moving average of $101.31. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.07%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

