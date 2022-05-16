Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,123,840 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 228,200 shares during the period. Intel makes up 2.8% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Intel worth $109,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.1% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,431 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Intel by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,399 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,776,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $451,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,571 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Intel by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,507,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,844,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 22,125 shares of company stock worth $991,265 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.46. 1,385,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,311,074. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $177.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Several analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

