Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 1,170 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Markel comprises about 2.1% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.49% of Markel worth $82,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Markel by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Markel by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

MKL has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,506.67.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 78 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,319.71 per share, with a total value of $102,937.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 603 shares in the company, valued at $795,785.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony F. Markel purchased 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,305.14 per share, with a total value of $104,411.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,621. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 208 shares of company stock worth $272,649. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

MKL stock traded up $5.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,331.21. 365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Markel Co. has a one year low of $1,155.00 and a one year high of $1,519.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,413.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,306.92.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $19.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.60 by $3.07. Markel had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 72.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.