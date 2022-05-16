Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Holdings Decreased by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,791 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 11,632 shares during the period. Splunk comprises about 2.3% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Splunk worth $52,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $139,067,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,420,664 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $395,839,000 after acquiring an additional 838,240 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 25,218.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 658,792 shares of the software company’s stock worth $76,235,000 after acquiring an additional 656,190 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth $93,642,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Splunk by 9.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,500,661 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,085,421,000 after purchasing an additional 633,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

SPLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.57.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $48,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,491 shares of company stock valued at $295,240 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Splunk stock traded down $5.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.40. 95,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,383,934. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.32. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.63 and a 52 week high of $176.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.94 and its 200-day moving average is $125.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. The company had revenue of $901.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.08 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Splunk (Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.