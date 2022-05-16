Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Shares Gap Up to $16.98

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVEGet Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.98, but opened at $19.39. Spirit Airlines shares last traded at $18.66, with a volume of 282,360 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

