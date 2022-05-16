Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Shares Gap Up to $16.98

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.98, but opened at $19.39. Spirit Airlines shares last traded at $18.66, with a volume of 282,360 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

