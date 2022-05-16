Spire (NYSE:SR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.75-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SR traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.39. 242,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,620. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.06. Spire has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $79.24.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $880.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.50 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Spire will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.65%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SR shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Spire from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Sidoti cut Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.38.

In other Spire news, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $41,025.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,855. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of Spire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $164,387.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at $98,662.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SR. State Street Corp grew its position in Spire by 34.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,065,000 after buying an additional 572,381 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Spire by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 625,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,824,000 after buying an additional 336,825 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Spire by 68.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,715,000 after buying an additional 308,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spire by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,211,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,121,000 after buying an additional 237,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Spire by 2,941.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,386,000 after buying an additional 126,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

