Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) PT Lowered to £132 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £135 ($166.44) to £132 ($162.74) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a £105 ($129.45) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a £131.20 ($161.76) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a £135.90 ($167.55) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of £126.03 ($155.38).

Shares of SPX opened at £111.85 ($137.90) on Thursday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of £105.65 ($130.26) and a 1-year high of £172.25 ($212.37). The stock has a market cap of £8.25 billion and a PE ratio of 35.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of £121.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £136.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 97.50 ($1.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $38.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is 0.39%.

In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering news, insider Jane Kingston purchased 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of £125 ($154.11) per share, for a total transaction of £197,500 ($243,496.49). Also, insider Nimesh Patel sold 5,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of £123 ($151.65), for a total transaction of £656,943 ($809,940.82).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

