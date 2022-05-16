SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) is Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s 7th Largest Position

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,091,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 619,225 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned 25.98% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $118,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 411.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,551,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,871 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,392,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,593,000 after acquiring an additional 814,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,864,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,444,000 after acquiring an additional 773,751 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,277,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 551,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,244,000 after acquiring an additional 251,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA KIE traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $38.61. The company had a trading volume of 115,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,184. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $36.46 and a 1 year high of $42.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.56 and a 200-day moving average of $40.28.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

