SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Position Raised by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned 0.17% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYX. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYX opened at $97.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.42. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12-month low of $94.00 and a 12-month high of $118.99.

