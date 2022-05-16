Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sonova in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SONVY opened at $66.55 on Monday. Sonova has a 1-year low of $56.41 and a 1-year high of $87.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.17.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

