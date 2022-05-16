SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Receives $21.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.20.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.
Shares of SWI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.26. 397,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,513. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.10 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62. SolarWinds has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $23.00.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 122,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 1,077.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SolarWinds by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.
SolarWinds Company Profile (Get Rating)
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.
