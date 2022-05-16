SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Receives $21.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of SWI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.26. 397,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,513. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.10 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62. SolarWinds has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $23.00.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $176.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.68 million. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 122,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 1,077.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SolarWinds by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

