Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) to Issue $0.13 Dividend

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1297 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STWRY opened at $7.25 on Monday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average is $9.21.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Software Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

