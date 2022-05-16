Software Aktiengesellschaft Announces Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:STWRY)

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1297 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $7.25 on Monday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $13.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.21.

Several analysts recently commented on STWRY shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

