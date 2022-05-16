SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $12.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.50 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

SOFI stock opened at $6.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 22.93 and a current ratio of 5.60. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $24.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Micah Heavener purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 15,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,355.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 97,640 shares of company stock worth $871,799. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $412,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,071,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after buying an additional 172,275 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,215,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,383,000 after buying an additional 59,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 71,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 45,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

