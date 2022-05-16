SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) Short Interest Down 37.5% in April

SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the April 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,389,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SMCE opened at $0.00 on Monday. SMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.
About SMC Entertainment (Get Rating)
