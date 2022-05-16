SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) Short Interest Down 37.5% in April

SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the April 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,389,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SMCE opened at $0.00 on Monday. SMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

About SMC Entertainment (Get Rating)

SMC Entertainment, Inc operates in the recorded music business in the United States. The company is involved in the discovery and development of artists and the related marketing, distribution, and licensing of recorded music produced by artists. It sells its products in physical form to online physical retailers; and in digital form to online digital retailers; and mobile full-track download stores.

