SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Gap Down to $26.79

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.79, but opened at $25.82. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd shares last traded at $25.84, with a volume of 15,402 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 261.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,189 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 111.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

