SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Gap Down to $26.79

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.79, but opened at $25.82. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd shares last traded at $25.84, with a volume of 15,402 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)
SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.
