SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

SRV.UN opened at C$13.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$112.91 million and a PE ratio of 23.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.61. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$5.89 and a 1 year high of C$14.00.

Get SIR Royalty Income Fund alerts:

About SIR Royalty Income Fund (Get Rating)

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.