Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.60-$11.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.31.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.87. 1,563,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,558. The company has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.94. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $111.17 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.35%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 527.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,899,000 after purchasing an additional 676,627 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,339,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,748,000 after purchasing an additional 288,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1,046.0% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 219,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,838,000 after purchasing an additional 200,071 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

