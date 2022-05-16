SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Given a C$14.15 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$14.15 target price on SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

CVE:SIL opened at C$8.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.52. SilverCrest Metals has a 52-week low of C$2.85 and a 52-week high of C$8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Kyle Ritchie bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,990.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 685,900 shares in the company, valued at C$5,555,104.10. Also, Director Graham Campbell Thody sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.23, for a total value of C$733,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,939,323.33.

About SilverCrest Metals (Get Rating)

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.