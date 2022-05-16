SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Given a C$14.15 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$14.15 target price on SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.
CVE:SIL opened at C$8.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.52. SilverCrest Metals has a 52-week low of C$2.85 and a 52-week high of C$8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53.
About SilverCrest Metals (Get Rating)
SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
