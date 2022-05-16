Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Silicom from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILC opened at $34.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average of $42.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.59 million, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.79. Silicom has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $52.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SILC. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Silicom by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Silicom by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Silicom by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in Silicom by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 37,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Silicom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and FPGA based cards.

