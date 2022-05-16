Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Silicom from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ:SILC opened at $34.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average of $42.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.59 million, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.79. Silicom has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $52.75.
Silicom Company Profile (Get Rating)
Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and FPGA based cards.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silicom (SILC)
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
- Volatile Times Are When AbbVie Shines the Brightest
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.