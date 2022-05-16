Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SIER) Short Interest Down 26.2% in April

Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SIER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the April 15th total of 14,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIER. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $489,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $600,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIER traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,979. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.87. Sierra Lake Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

