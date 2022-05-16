Shyft Network Market Cap Hits $7.56 Million (SHFT)

Shyft Network (SHFT) traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Shyft Network has a market capitalization of $7.56 million and approximately $135,378.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shyft Network has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One Shyft Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,587.56 or 1.00039211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00107672 BTC.

Shyft Network Coin Profile

SHFT is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,321,197 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

Shyft Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shyft Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shyft Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shyft Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

