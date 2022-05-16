Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Short Interest Update

Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the April 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SSSAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Shurgard Self Storage from €46.00 ($48.42) to €50.00 ($52.63) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of Shurgard Self Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shurgard Self Storage stock opened at $62.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.29. Shurgard Self Storage has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $62.26.

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

