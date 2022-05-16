Short Interest in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Decreases By 31.8%

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the April 15th total of 123,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNET traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,721. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZW Data Action Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $2.40.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.48 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 5.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

