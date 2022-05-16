Short Interest in TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Drops By 35.4%

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the April 15th total of 12,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of TSRI stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.67. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 million, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.67. TSR has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $16.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSRI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TSR by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 50,537 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TSR by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TSR by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TSR by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSR, Inc, a staffing company, focuses on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services to its customers in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region.

