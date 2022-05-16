Short Interest in Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Increases By 40.0%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,368,300 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the April 15th total of 3,834,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,578.9 days.
Shares of RNECF traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.90. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,556. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78. Renesas Electronics has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $14.00.
Renesas Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
