Short Interest in Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Expands By 43.9%

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the April 15th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 452.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NENTF shares. DNB Markets raised Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from SEK 625 to SEK 525 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

OTCMKTS:NENTF remained flat at $$32.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.56. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $56.88.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. It creates, produces, and distributes television shows, commercials, feature films, content, and events for broadcasters, distributors, and other organizations.

