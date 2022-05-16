Short Interest in MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Decreases By 32.5%

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the April 15th total of 160,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

INKT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.25. 34,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,870. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68. MiNK Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $22.16.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that MiNK Therapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of MiNK Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiNK Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MiNK Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

