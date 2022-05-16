Short Interest in Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Increases By 50.0%

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MALRY remained flat at $$37.49 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.78 and its 200-day moving average is $37.36. Mineral Resources has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $47.62.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mineral Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Mining Services, Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, processing, and specialist mining services; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

