Short Interest in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Increases By 51.7%

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the April 15th total of 962,400 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 227,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on MGTA shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.04.

MGTA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,667. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $12.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $3.93.

Magenta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MGTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 436.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 29.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. It develops MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and genetically mutated stem cells that cause acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, which is under Phase I/II clinical trial; CD45-antibody drug conjugate that targets HSCs and immune cells, which is in investigational new drug application enabling studies for potential use as a single-agent in autoimmune diseases and hematology-oncology transplants; and MGTA-145 that is in Phase II clinical trial for use in autologous and allogeneic transplants.

