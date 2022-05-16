Short Interest in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Grows By 49.4%

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 336,100 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the April 15th total of 225,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ LAKE traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.24. Lakeland Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.55.
Several analysts have commented on LAKE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.
Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.
