Short Interest in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Grows By 49.4%

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 336,100 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the April 15th total of 225,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LAKE traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.24. Lakeland Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.55.

Several analysts have commented on LAKE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAKE. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 64.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Industries by 21.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Industries by 37.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Lakeland Industries by 3,407.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Industries (Get Rating)

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

