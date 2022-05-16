Short Interest in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Drops By 23.4%

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the April 15th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in L.B. Foster by 72.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 22,076 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,663,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 59.5% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 389,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 145,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

FSTR has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on L.B. Foster from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L.B. Foster in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

FSTR traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $12.37. 60,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.71 million, a PE ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 0.93. L.B. Foster has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $98.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L.B. Foster Company Profile (Get Rating)

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.