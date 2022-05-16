Short Interest in KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Declines By 39.1%

KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,900 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the April 15th total of 178,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,089.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on KGHM Polska Miedz from 160.00 to 170.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of KGHPF stock remained flat at $$34.00 during trading hours on Monday. KGHM Polska Miedz has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $54.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day moving average is $36.74.

KGHM Polska Miedz SA mines, produces, and sells copper, precious metals, and non-ferrous metals in Poland and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, wire rods, Cu-Ofe and Cu-Ag wires, and granule products; silver in bullion bar and granule forms; gold bars; molybdenum; ammonium perrhenate, metallic rhenium, and rhenium powder; and lead, sulphuric acid, copper and nickel sulphate, and selenium products, as well as platinum, palladium, and rock salt.

