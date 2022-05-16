Short Interest in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Increases By 57.9%

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the April 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE JOF traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.55. 15,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,534. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.62.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.