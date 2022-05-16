Short Interest in Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Grows By 50.0%

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.
GENSF remained flat at $$38.47 during trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.56. Genus has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00.
Genus Company Profile (Get Rating)
