Short Interest in Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Grows By 50.0%

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.

GENSF remained flat at $$38.47 during trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.56. Genus has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00.

Get Genus alerts:

Genus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.