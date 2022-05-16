Short Interest in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Drops By 41.5%

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the April 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of Evaxion Biotech A/S as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

EVAX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 838 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,996. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, an artificial intelligence (AI)-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. Its proprietary AI platforms include PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

