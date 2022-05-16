Short Interest in ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Drops By 29.5%

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the April 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ECTM traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.05. 98,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,447. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a yield of 18.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 52 development wells located in the Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

