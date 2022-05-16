Short Interest in CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Decreases By 36.0%

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the April 15th total of 87,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSEAMERICAN CTEK traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.73. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.45. CynergisTek has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $2.85.
CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.43 million for the quarter. CynergisTek had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%.
About CynergisTek (Get Rating)
CynergisTek, Inc provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company identifies, measures, and tests security and privacy risk of organization, as well as verifies and validates their programs to meet compliance and business objectives through IT audits, technical testing, and risk and program assessments; develops policies, procedures, and playbooks to help build out a risk management program; and verifies the processes, people, and technology are working effectively.
