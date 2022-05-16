Short Interest in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Grows By 45.9%

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the April 15th total of 47,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In other news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $171,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBE. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CyberOptics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 357,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,522,000 after purchasing an additional 37,557 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in CyberOptics by 123.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CyberOptics by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CyberOptics stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $42.28. 475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,087. CyberOptics has a 12-month low of $27.48 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.96. The company has a market cap of $313.00 million, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.53.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 15.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CYBE shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on CyberOptics from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberOptics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

CyberOptics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. It offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

