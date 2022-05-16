Short Interest in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) Drops By 31.8%

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the April 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 110.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 71.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $714,000.

NASDAQ CPARU traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $9.73. 40,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,653. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

