Short Interest in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) Drops By 39.8%

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the April 15th total of 11,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Broadscale Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition by 0.6% during the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 778,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition by 46.5% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCLE traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,358. Broadscale Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84.

About Broadscale Acquisition

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors.

