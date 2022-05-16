Short Interest in Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Decreases By 35.3%

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the April 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BVNRY. Cowen cut shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BVNRY remained flat at $$6.73 during midday trading on Monday. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.16.

Bavarian Nordic A/S ( OTCMKTS:BVNRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $83.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.33 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

