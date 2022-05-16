Short Interest in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Drops By 22.9%

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the April 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of Bank7 stock opened at $23.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.96. The company has a market cap of $215.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.88. Bank7 has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $27.28.

Bank7 ( NASDAQ:BSVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Bank7 had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 20.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bank7 will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

In other Bank7 news, COO John T. Phillips sold 3,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $90,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 2,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $57,733.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,965 shares of company stock worth $169,312 over the last 90 days. 43.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSVN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank7 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $677,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bank7 by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 47.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

