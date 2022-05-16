Short Interest in Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Declines By 26.3%

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the April 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Bank of South Carolina stock opened at $17.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.48. Bank of South Carolina has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Bank of South Carolina’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKSC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of South Carolina during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the period. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

