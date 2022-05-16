Short Interest in Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD) Grows By 58.3%

Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the April 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AIMD opened at $0.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.56. Ainos has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $4.75.
