Shopping (SPI) Price Reaches $4.64 on Major Exchanges

Shopping (SPI) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 16th. Shopping has a market capitalization of $4.28 million and approximately $226,483.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shopping coin can now be bought for $4.64 or 0.00015751 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shopping has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.55 or 0.00528073 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00035800 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52,605.64 or 1.78594190 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008700 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 921,999 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

