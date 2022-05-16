Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Short Interest Update

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the April 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SHECY opened at $35.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.76. The firm has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.02. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $48.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.97.

Several research firms have commented on SHECY. Mizuho upgraded shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC)/chlor-alkali, semiconductor silicon, silicones, electronics and functional materials, specialty chemicals, processing, and trading and specialized businesses worldwide. It offers PVC for use in PVC pipes, plastic greenhouses, electric wire coating materials, PVC-framed windows, and siding materials; caustic soda for use in alumina, paper and pulp, cathode materials, and super-absorbent polymers; and sodium hypochlorite.

