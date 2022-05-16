Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Purchased by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,966 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Shift4 Payments worth $11,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 35,958 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,739,648.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 38.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FOUR traded down $1.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.84. 4,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,045. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $103.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.02 and a beta of 1.86.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $401.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

FOUR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

Shift4 Payments Profile (Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.