Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Stock Rating Lowered by Benchmark

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.55.

Shares of SFT stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Shift Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $99.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Shift Technologies ( NASDAQ:SFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 201.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shift Technologies will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

